Gov Okpebholo Urges Police, DSS To Arrest NBM President, Ese Kakor

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has called for the arrest and prosecution of the President of the Neo-Black Movement (NBM), Olorogun Ese Kakor, over the alleged forgery of official state government documents.

CKNNews reports that the governor said civil servants implicated in the alleged forgery have already been identified and arrested by the police.

Okpebholo disclosed this on Monday in a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi. The petition was made available to newsmen in Benin City by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

The governor, who urged the security chiefs to initiate the immediate arrest and prosecution of the president of the organization, said Kakor allegedly forged government documents which falsely claimed to authorize the organization to provide assistance to schools in the Edo South Senatorial District.

He opined that the act was not only fraudulent but a direct assault on the integrity of the state’s administrative processes.

While describing the act as criminal and deceitful, the governor stated that the alleged forgery was carried out in connivance with certain low-level civil servants within the state bureaucracy.

He said the civil servants implicated in the forgery have already been identified and taken into custody, and that a police investigation is currently underway to determine their level of culpability.

Okpebholo vowed that all those found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He further stated that the land title on which the NBM headquarters was erected in Edo State has been revoked, citing the organization’s alleged involvement in violent crimes and unlawful activities within the state.

The governor urged both the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS to intensify their efforts in curbing the operations of groups allegedly involved in criminality and to ensure that those responsible for these acts are brought to justice.

The statement read in part:

“Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, to initiate the immediate arrest and prosecution of the President of the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, Olorogun Ese Kakor, over alleged forgery of official state government documents.

“In the petition, the governor accused Kakor of forging government documents, which falsely claimed to authorize him to provide assistance to schools in the Edo South Senatorial District. The act, he said, was not only fraudulent but a direct assault on the integrity of the state’s administrative processes.

“The governor, who described the act as criminal and deceitful, said the alleged forgery was carried out in connivance with certain low-level civil servants within the state bureaucracy.

“He noted that those civil servants implicated in the forgery have already been identified and taken into custody, and a police investigation is currently underway to determine their level of culpability.

“Governor Okpebholo vowed that all those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Governor Okpebholo further insisted that the land title on which the NBM headquarters was erected in Edo State has been revoked, citing the organization’s alleged involvement in violent crimes and unlawful activities within the state.

“The governor urged both the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS to intensify their efforts in curbing the operations of groups allegedly involved in criminality and to ensure that those responsible for these acts are brought to justice,” it stated.











