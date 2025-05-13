Court Jails Nine For Internet Fraud In Uyo

Justices Ijeoma Ojukwu and Rosemary Oghoghorie Dugbo of the Federal High Court Calabar have convicted and sentenced nine fraudsters to jail.





The convicts are: Nsofor Charles Ochiabutor, Aneikan Monday Akpan, Igwe Greg, Ubong Emmanuel and Columba Chukwubuikem David. Others are: Edet Christopher Asuquo, Justice Chinonso, David Sunday Aniete and Fidelis Andrew Effiom.





They were prosecuted by the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on separate charges, bordering on obtaining by false pretence, retention of proceeds of crime, money laundering and impersonation.





The charge against Ochiabutor reads: “That you, Nsofor Charles Ochiabutor "M" sometime in 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did take possession and control of $3000 (Three Thousand United States Dollars) intentionally knowing that the money formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit; obtaining money by false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act and punishable under the section 18(3) of the same Act.”









The charge against Akpan reads: “That you, Aneikan Monday Akpan (a.k.a Hwan Yeong) "M" sometime in 2024, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently present yourself as Hwan Yeong on the social media with intent to gain advantage for yourself, did take possession of the aggregate sum of Three Hundred United States Dollars ($300) knowing that the money form part of the proceed of an unlawful act to wit: cyber impersonation and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18."





They pleaded “guilty” to their charges when they were read to them, following which prosecution counsel Joshua Abolarin and Khamis Mahmud prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, while defence counsel Udeme Tom, David Akpanifum and Emmanuel Nsebe prayed the court for leniency.









Justice Ijeoma convicted and sentenced Ochiabutor to 12 months imprisonment on each of the two-count charges or to pay N1million (One Million Naira) fine. In addition, he was ordered to restitute his victim the sum of $3000 (Three Thousand USD). His jail terms are to run concurrently.





She convicted and sentenced Akpan, Greg and David to 12 months imprisonment on each of their two-count charges. Their jail terms are to run concurrently. David in addition is to restitute the sum of $1,800 USD (One Thousand, Eight Hundred Dollars) to his victim. Emmanuel bagged six months imprisonment on his one-count charge.





Justice Dugbo convicted and sentenced Asuquo, Chinonso, Aniete and Effiom to two years imprisonment each with option of fines. In addition, they forfeited $300, $180 and $1,300, respectively to the federal government.