Gov. Eno Never Said The State Receives N200B Monthly – Akwa Ibom Govt

The Akwa Ibom State Government has debunked an online report by The Crest Newspaper crested as Breaking News alleging that Governor Umo Eno admitted the State receives N200 billion monthly.





In a release Thursday afternoon from the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Uyo, the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, described the claims as false, misleading, and irresponsible.





He clarified that contrary to the report, there is no State Executive Council Meeting currently ongoing, but rather the monthly two-day Projects Delivery and Performance Review Meeting.





“At no point did the Governor state or suggest that the State receives N200 billion monthly,” Umanah stated.

“He only cautioned against misleading headlines such as one claiming the State received N650 billion which could falsely imply a monthly revenue of N200 billion, an impossible and inaccurate figure.”





On political matters, the Commissioner reaffirmed that Governor Eno said he had no intention to destroy the structure of the PDP or any other political party in the State.





Umanah also explained that the Governor’s comments on political alignment of members of his Exco were standard expectations for appointees who serve at the pleasure of the Governor.





He described the online report as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, and urge journalists to abide by the ethics of their profession by reporting accurately and objectively.





“We stand by our official statement of May 21, 2025, and urge the public to disregard the fabrications in the said report,” Umanah concluded.