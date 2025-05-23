Fidelity Bank MD Purchases Additionally 18,000,000 Shares Of Bank

Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the purchase of 18,000,000 units of shares by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

This was disclosed in a notice of directors’ dealings published on the Nigerian Exchange on May 19, 2025, and signed by the Company Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje.





According to the disclosure, the 18,000,000 units of shares were acquired at a price of N20.35 per share, bringing the total value of the purchase to approximately N366.3 million.





The transaction, which took place in Lagos, was dated May 19, 2025, and recorded under the identification code NGFIDELITYB5.





With this purchase, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s total shareholding in Fidelity Bank has risen from 94,644,260 units to 112,644,260 units—an increase of 19.02%.





Her stake now represents 29.03% of total director shareholding, up from 25.56% as of December 31, 2024.





The acquisition also appears to have fueled trading activity, with Fidelity Bank leading the volume chart on May 19, 2024, with 60.1 million shares exchanging hands on the Nigerian Exchange.



