Ekiti University Student Arrested For Faking Kidnap To Spend Time With Boyfriend

Helen Kayode, a student of Ekiti State University (EKSU), has been arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly staging her own abduction to spend time with her boyfriend.





Her action reportedly caused panic across Iworoko-Ekiti and Ado-Ekiti, following a message she sent to her sister on May 1, claiming she had boarded the wrong bus and was kidnapped, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.





According to the Police Command, the viral message led to public fear and disrupted the otherwise calm security situation in the state.





“Kayode stated that she was kept and held hostage in an uncompleted building surrounded by bushes,” the command’s spokesperson, SP Sunday Abutu, said on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.





“The information went viral on social media, causing some reactions that undermined the security and peaceful atmosphere currently being enjoyed in the state.”





Investigations revealed that she was not kidnapped but instead spent the night with her boyfriend before travelling to Lagos.





Abutu said, “The suspect confessed during investigation that she sent out the false information to enable her to stay back in Ado-Ekiti to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend, who promised her a ‘surprise package.’”





He added, “The student stated that her parents told her to return to Lagos against her wish due to the birthday party.”





The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, condemned the incident and warned that those who spread false information would face the full force of the law.





He said the suspect would be charged in court after investigations and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining peace in Ekiti.