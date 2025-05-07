Breaking: Social Media Influencer VeryDarkMan Released By EFCC

Popular Social Media influencer Innocent Otse aka VeryDarkMan has been released by the EFCC according to reports reaching CKNNews

The EFCC had released this statement on Tuesday giving notice of his pending release if he meets his administrative bail conditions





EFCC’s Case Against Martins Innocent Otse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the exercise of its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Innocent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him. He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication. The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.

It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them

The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.

The Commission appreciates the interest of Nigerians in its operations. The passion, enthusiasm and torrential reactions to all of its activities are welcome. However, insinuations about its motive in carrying out its assignment should no longer continue. The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour. As soon as investigations are concluded, charges will be filed.

VDM LAWYER DEJI ADEYANJU'S POST

"VDM released to us on bail. Special thanks to Deji Adeyanju and Partners especially the head of our firm @Marvin_Omorogbe. Thank you Nigerians for speaking up for him. Thank you Egbon Sowore. Thank you HE Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Davido, opposition lawmakers, etc. I must also thank the chairman of EFCC for indulging and listening to all my concerns since on Friday last week and his team. The struggle continues."