21 Killed In Niger Flood Disaster

A major flooding in the early hours of Thursday ravaged the sleepy town of Mokwa in Niger State leaving no fewer than 21 feared dead in the downpour.

The tragic flooding coincided with the second-anniversary celebration of the state governor, Mohammed Bago.

The flood disaster also resulted in widespread destruction of property apart from human casualties.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abullahi Baba-Arah, who confirmed the disaster on Thursday said 21 corpses had been recovered while 10 persons were still missing.

“NSEMA is in receipt of a report of a deadly flood disaster that ravaged two communities of Tiffin maza and Anguwan Hausawa in Mokwa town of Mokwa LGA.

“The incident occurred last night during a torrential rain of very high intensity that lasted several hours, the surging flood water submerged and washed away over 50 residential houses with their occupants.

“In response, the agency, in collaboration with the Mokwa LG authorities, divers and very brave volunteers conducted a search and rescue operation to rescue survivors and recover corpses.

“At present, three survivors (a woman and her two children) are receiving treatment for wounds and shock at the Mokwa General Hospital, 21 corpses have so far been recovered of those who sadly lost their lives in the incident while over 10 persons are still missing,” Baba-Arah stated.

The DG also disclosed that the search and rescue operation was still ongoing as of press time.







