Transcorp Hotels Revenue Increased By 52% In 1st Quarter Of 2025

Transcorp Hotels Plc (NGX: TRANSCOHOT), the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group), has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Thep Hotels recorded an impressive Y-o-Y revenue growth of 52% from N13.8bn in Q1, 2024, to N21.0bn in Q1, 2025.

It's trong growth many analysts believe reflects enhanced It's operational performance.

With the recent completion of the new event centre, the company is well-positioned to unlock additional revenue streams and drive further profit growth—reinforcing Transcorp Hotels’ leadership in Nigeria’s hospitality sector and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Transcorp Hotels Plc achieved a notable improvement in gross profit margin in Q1 2025, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by rising inflation and increased operating costs.

The ccompany also successfully reduced its cost of sales margin from 28% in Q1 2024 to 25% in Q1 2025, resulting in a 75% gross profit margin in Q1, 2025.

Transcorp Hotels Plc sustained its profit momentum in Q1 2025, growing gross profit by 59.6% to N15.84 billion from N9.92 billion of the preceding year also delivering a strong Profit before Tax of ₦6.16 billion compared with N6.09 billion of the previous year— even without the exceptional ₦2.9 billion FX gain recorded in the prior year.

To industry watchers this solid performance highlights the underlying strength of its operations and ability to deliver value, even in a less favourable macroeconomic environment

This is what the MD/CEO Transcorp Plc Uzo Oshogwe had to say about the feat

“Our Q1 2025 results demonstrate the underlying strength of our business and the effectiveness of our strategic focus on driving revenue growth.

The significant increase in revenue and the impressive profit margin growth are clear indicators of the hard work and dedication of our team.

We recently added Transcorp Centre, a 5,000-capacity event space, to our expanding assets, including the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, as we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the African hospitality landscape.”

About Transcorp Hotels Plc

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), one of Africa’s leading listed companies with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors. Transcorp Hotels is redefining hospitality standards in Africa through its businesses, including the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s flagship hospitality destination, and digital platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

www.transcorphotels.com

