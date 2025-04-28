Edo Govt Confirms Assassination Of 42 Year Old Businessman In Benin

The Edo State government on Monday urged security agencies to fish out the killers of a Benin-based realtor and businessman, Joel Isibor.

The 42-year-old estate developer and boutique owner was shot dead by gunmen who broke into his store on Friday at Second Ugbor, Benin.

While condemning the killing during a visit to the family of the slain businessman, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, said his principal, Monday Okpebholo was deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of the vibrant young man.

He assured that the state government would not leave any stone unturned in its quest to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.

He warned criminal elements to relocate from Edo State as the government would not compromise its stand on dealing defensively with criminals and their collaborators, using the instrumentality of the law, to serve as a deterrent to others.





Idahosa added the state government would synergise with security agencies to launch a high-scale investigation into the matter, to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to justice.

He assured the bereaved family of the state government’s unwavering commitment to identify with them.

He said, “This is a sad occurrence and we call on the security agencies to arrest and bring the killers to justice. We will give them the support to ensure that they accomplish this task.”

Responding, the widow of the slain businessman, Blessing appreciated the state government for its prompt response to commiserate with the family, and described her husband’s death as a heinous crime against humanity.

She said the assailant laid ambush for her husband, while trying to lock the shop after the day’s business and opened fire on him, without any provocation, while nothing was removed from the store.

Mrs Isibor said she was devastated, as the husband was the breadwinner of the family and appealed to the state government to carry out a thorough investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the gruesome murder of her husband.







