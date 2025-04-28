Court Sentenced Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi’s Husband To Death

Justice Nwosu-Iheme of a FCT High Court Wuse Zone 2 in Abuja today April 28, sentenced the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu, to de@th by hanging.

This was after the court found Nwachukwu guilty of culpable hom!cide resulting in the de@th of the celebrated singer on April 8, 2022.

While delivering his judgment, Justice Nwosu-Iheme held that the prosecution had proven the burden of proof placed on it by the law and subsequently found the defendant guilty.

Nwachukwu first was arraigned on June 3, 2022, by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF), on behalf of the Federal Government, on a 23-count charge.

The charge was on culpable hom!cide punishable with de@th, criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, criminal intimidation of children, spousal battery, among others.

The prosecution team presented seventeen witnesses including two children of the late Osinachi, who testified as fourth and fifth prosecution witnesses, PW4 and PW5, respectively.

The prosecution also tendered 25 documents as exhibits before the court.

The defendant testified for the defence and further called four other witnesses and tendered four exhibits in his defence.

Shortly before sentencing, the defendant, counsel, Reginald Nwali, in his allocutus pleaded with the court to be lenient in its judgment.

Similarly, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Aderonke Imala, urged the court to give force to the law as stipulated.

Delivering his judgment, the presiding judge thereafter sentenced Nwachukwu to de@th by hanging on Count 1, while he was sentenced to two years imprisonment each on Counts 2, 3, 8,9, 12, 13, and 18.

The court sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment on Count 10, three years imprisonment in Count 11, while he was fined the sum of N500,000 and N200,000 respectively on Counts 6 and 7 respectively.