Breaking :Ace Comedian Okey Bakkasi Selected As King In Imo State

Top Nigerian comedian Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi, has been crowned the new king of his village.

Reports has it that the people of Umuihuocha Autonomous Community in Mbaise, part of Imo State, picked Okey Bakassi as the most qualified candidate among others who were nominated for the role of kingship by the community.





Top celebrities like Alibaba, Nigerian musician Kcee, Yaw, Acapella, Frank Edoho, CKN and numerous other entertainers and friends have taken to social media to congratulate one of their own on the new feat.





Bakassi also took to his social media page hours ago and wrote, “NEXT LEVEL……Service to Community.”

"Special thanks to the entire UMUIHUOCHA AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITY....a new beginning.

#Umuihuocha"

The Imo state born stand-up comedian was a former Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment to Imo State Government

The actor, comedian and compere in 2014, won the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” category at the 2014 edition of the Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the film Onye Ozi and has had a very good run even in his career as an astute comedian with over 30 years of experience.

The new king shall be called HRH Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, The OKWE II of Umuihuocha Obohia Autonomous Community, Ahiazu Mbaise and automatically becomes a member of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers

It is not yet known if the entertainer will fully relocate to his community or will be shuttling between his village and other parts of the world

No date has been fixed for the formal coronation



