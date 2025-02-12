Weeks After Splitting With Annie, Tuface Plans To Marry Billionaire Igbinedion's Grand Daughter

Innocent ‘2Baba‘ Idibia has finally addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with Natasha Osawaru, the deputy majority leader of Edo state house of assembly.

On Monday, the award-winning singer made a surprise appearance at the state house of assembly during a plenary session, sparking rumours about his relationship with Natasha.

The rumours suggested that Natasha might have contributed to his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

However, in a video shared on Instagram, 2Baba clarified his relationship with Natasha, emphasising that she has nothing to do with his current situation with Annie.

He also expressed his affection for the lawmaker, stating, “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her”.

The ‘African Queen’ hitmaker also defended Natasha, calling her a “young, brilliant, and amazing woman” who has been unfairly labeled as a “home breaker”.

“I said what I said. All of us will be alright… Honourable Natasha, I see she has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman,” he said.

“She has nothing to do with what’s happening between me and Annie. But I see everybody trying to allegedly want to rope her into everything. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her.”

WHO IS NATASHA?

Natasha Osawaru is a 31-year-old politician and lawyer from Edo state. She is the daughter of Desmond Osawaru and Philomina Osawaru and the granddaughter of billionaire Gabriel Igbinedion.

Osawaru, who represents the Egor constituency in the house, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



