Nigeria Pitch Awards: Organizers Set To Name Nominees For 11th Edition

Organizers of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards are set to name the nominees for the 11th edition of the awards at a press conference scheduled to take place on Thursday, 20th February 2025 in Lagos.

Mr. Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, made this known in a statement released to the press in Lagos. He stated that the organizers have established a tradition that after the votes are collated by SIAO Partners, a number of sports editors, correspondents and reporters are invited to a conference where the names of those shortlisted for the Awards Ceremony are unveiled.





“Voting for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards was done by sports editors spread across the nation. All votes cast were collated and verified by an independent body, and as usual, this list will be unveiled at a press conference.

“The voting process for the 11th edition began on Monday, 25th November 2024 and extended to Saturday, 18th January 2025. We are grateful to all our voters across Nigeria who voted to ensure that the Nigeria Pitch Awards will continue to honour Nigeria’s best in football, and to also encourage excellence in sports.”

Since its inaugural edition in 2013, the Nigeria Pitch Awards has continued to set a high standard for measuring individual and team achievements in football in Nigeria. The scientific and impeccable voting process adopted by organizers meet the standard practice adopted by the best award systems in the world. This is why the awards have been hailed as credible and transparent over the years.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards has always identified and rewarded performances among Nigerian footballers. At the 10th Awards Ceremony held at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on 8th June 2024, Super Eagles and Galatasaray FC forward, Victor Osimhen emerged the Striker of the Year and King of the Pitch. Other award winners included Alex Iwobi of Fulham FC who won the Midfielder of the Year, Finidi George who received the Coach of Year award and Asisat Oshoala who won the Queen of the Pitch award