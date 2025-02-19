Viral Video : Police Denies Alleged Kidnap Attempt In Lagos

UPDATE ON FALSE KIDNAP ALARM IN AGO OKOTA

In response to a viral video wherein some yet to-be-identified persons around Victory Estate, Ago Okota are seen beating and humiliating three (3) young men for being suspected kidnappers, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, today Wednesday, February 19, 2025 held a fact-finding meeting with the Chairman, Chief Security Officer, two other residents of Victory Estate and one of the men alleged in the video.





After an extensive interview, it has been undisputedly proven that the three (3) men in the video are not kidnappers and there was no kidnapping incident at the Estate. The Chairman of the Estate Association told the CP that the people are not kidnappers, so also the Chief Security Officer and another Security Committee member equally told the CP that the three (3) men are not kidnappers and that there was no kidnapping incident at the Estate as seen falsely spread in the social media.





It is concluded that the video is false, misleading and malicious to cause fear and apprehension in the Estate. The men had indeed gone to see their friend (who was also present at the CP's meeting) at the Estate at about 10pm on Monday, February 17, 2025. An altercation between the three (3) men and a tricycle rider degenerated into pandemonium and confusion in the Estate at that time.





The Lagos State Police Command hereby urges Lagosians to be cautious and verify news items before sharing them to avoid spreading panic and fear in the minds of the good people of Lagos State, which can cause threat to peace or which can lead to loss of life. People are implored not take laws into their hands.





Consequently, Lagosians are therefore encouraged to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation and be assured that the Police is fully on ground to guarantee their safety and security always.





CSP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

LAGOS STATE COMMAND

IKEJA