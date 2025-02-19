Breaking: Former Chief Of Staff To Gov El Rufai Regains Freedom After 50 Days In Custody

A former Chief of Staff to Kaduna State Governor Alhaji Bashir Saidu has regained his freedom after spending 50 days in custody

Mr Saidu CKNNews learnt was released on Wednesday

This was a post by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai on his release





"After 50 days of abduction and unjustified incarceration, Bashir Saidu is now free and at home. Bashir has been my friend for over 53 years - a Barewa College classmate, former Commissioner of Local Government, and of Finance, and former Chief of Staff.

A grassroots politician, sound technocrat, and true public servant, Bashir largely dominates the progressive politics of Kaduna North and Central Senatorial Districts from the days of APP, ANPP, CPC and the APC.

That is the main reason behind his persecution, and the payback to those behind it will be known on or before the 2027 elections, in sha Allah.

The role of some policemen in the abduction as well as the conduct of some Judges of the Federal High Court, and the State High Court, in obstructing and delaying bail for clearly bailable offenses was quite enlightening and will be tabled in the court of public opinion - when all the facts are assembled. Please stand by for some interesting insights. Thank you. - @elrufai"