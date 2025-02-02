US-based Nigerian Doctor, KiIIs Self Over $15,000 Child Support

A 36-year-old United States-based Nigerian cardiologist, Ikenna Erinne, has reportedly committed su!cide after losing a child support case to his ex-wife. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 26.





The Anambra-state-born late doctor had a prolonged divorce battle with his estranged wife, including the custody of their children. He, however, lost the case after a US court ruled in favour of his ex-wife and ordered him to pay a monthly child support of $15,000.





Confirming the incident in a post shared on X.com, a Nigerian-American, Clayton Udo, said the court’s verdict took a severe financial toll on him, leading to his tragic death.





He wrote, “The abuse of African men in the USA must come to an end. In a deeply troubling case, Dr. Ikenna Erinne, an American-trained cardiologist, allegedly took his own life after an American court ordered him to pay his ex-wife $15,000 monthly, following a prolonged and contentious divorce case. This tragic incident highlights the systemic issues within the legal system that disproportionately affect African men.”





Udo, who claimed to be an expert in psychological and mental abuse, revealed that the deceased had spent thousands of dollars in legal fees before the court’s verdict turned out in favour of his ex-wife.





He further explained that the late doctor lost his license as a cardiologist to the case, adding that he died after shooting himself.





“He shot himself to death. He spent thousands of dollars in legal fees – wasted money. I am talking about a process that impoverishes you. You go to court and they take all your money.





“He lost his license as a cardiologist in this case plus they slammed on him 15,000 dollars a month plus restricted access to his children,” he added.





Born on March 4, 1988, Dr. Erinne is survived by his children Ugonna and Munachi, parents Engr. Chris and Mrs. Chinwe Erinne, and siblings Chuks, Onyi, Kenny, and Gechi.





Punch.