Nigerian Blogger Granted N2Bn Bail For Alleged Cyberbullying

The Nigeria Police Force demanded that Ekhorutomwem provide four sureties with assets valued at N2 billion as part of his administrative bail.

Destiny Ekhorutomwen, a TikToker arrested and detained by the Nigerian police for cyberbullying and cyberstalking, has applied for bail variation.

Ekhorutomwem, 38, was arrested on January 8, 2025, in Benin City, Edo State, and transferred to Abuja on Friday, January 10, where he was given bail conditions that have been described by many people including lawyers as ridiculous and unreasonable.

However, his lawyers – Chisom E. Ekwevi Esq., Dr S.M. Oyeghe Esq., Chukwumeka Franklin Amaechina Esq. – in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police (Kayode Egbetokun) and dated January 14, 2025, sought variation of Ekhorutomwem’s bail.

The letter reads, “We have received the police administrative bail condition from our client on the 10th of January 2025. However, our client has been unable to meet up with its conditions.

“We therefore apply for variations of the conditions to the most liberal terms. The family members of this suspect are also willing to take him on bail.

“The continuous detention of Mr. Destiny will negatively impact his health as he is being managed for complicated Appendectomy (Appendix surgery) that lead to a Laparatomy overhaul of the abdominal content) and was just diagnosed with Nephrolithiasis (kidney stone), hence he is in dire need of medical attention.”

The legal team attached to the letter a copy of Ekhorutomwen’s medical record from Lily Hospitals, signed by the Consultant General Surgeon, Dr Eghonghon Raymond on January 14, 2025.

It contains details of the health conditions the TikToker had been battling with before his arrest and detention.

Dr Eghonghon said he came to the hospital on “25th Nov 2021 with abdominal pains which was colicky and intermitted, constipation and abdominal distension post appendectomy”.

The report further reads, “Plain abdominal X-ray showed dilated bowel loops. A diagnosis of intestinal obstruction due to post-operative adhesions was made.

“He had an EX-Lap with hemicolectomy and ileotransverse anastomosis. He was managed post operatively for 15days and was subsequently discharged. And has been coming for reviews by the general surgeon but was further referred to see the nephrologist after a scan showed that he has hydronephrosis.

“The last visit to general surgeon was 6th may 2022. A diagnosis of RT hydronephrosis secondary to Pureteral/renal calculus after abdomino-pelvic scan was done, he was then requested to do e/u/cr, serum calcium and uric acid, phosphorus and abdominal x-ray-KUB, patient did all investigation except abdominal x-ray.

“He then represented 23rd Oct 2024 with complain of recurrent right flanks pains for 2years duration and dyspepsia which he was managed accordingly. He revisited on the 30th Oct 2024 for lab result review and the uric acid was slightly elevated and E/U/Cr was essentially normal. He was managed on appropriate medications.”

“In view of the above clinical background kindly grant him the necessary assistance,” Dr Eghonghon adds.

Earlier on January 10, 2025, the police granted the TikToker unreasonable bail conditions.

A police document containing the administrative bail condition said: “That you are to produce two (2) sureties whom must be: Two Federal Government employees of not less than Grade level 16, who have landed properties in Abuja worth Five Hundred Million Naira (N500,000,000.00) each, who are also ready to produce letters of introduction from their organizations and make available copies of (a) Original documents of the said property (b) Letter of first appointment (c) Letter of last promotion (d) Office identity card and (e) the original documents for sighting.

“Two Businessmen who own (a) business entity registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (b) landed properties within FCT, Abuja worth Five Hundred Million Naira (N500,000,000.00) and (c) ready to make available copies of their CAC certificates, C of O of their landed properties and (d) the original documents for sighting.”

It was gathered on Saturday that the TikToker was hospitalised after collapsing in police custody.

He went into a coma and was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learned that the TikToker’s arrest was orchestrated by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi.

Earlier in January, the police said Ekhorutomwen was arrested for allegedly using social media platforms to spread false and inciting content intended to damage the reputation of the police and provoke public discontent.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement, the arrest was made by the National Cyber Crime Centre in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.

“On 8 December 2024, operatives of the Force apprehended Destiny Ekhorutomuen, a 38-year-old suspect, in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The suspect allegedly created and operated multiple social media accounts to spread false and inciting content designed to provoke the public against the Nigeria Police,” Adejobi had said.

Reacting, Sowore, a long-time advocate for justice and former presidential candidate for African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 General Elections, condemned the arrest.

He asked Nigerians to end police impunity while calling for family members of the social media influencer to contact him.

“The @PoliceNG has held this TikToker for days, if not weeks, claiming he was spreading fake news; please, if you have his family contact, kindly let us know,” he said.

“We must end this impunity of @policeng subterranean suppression of free speech using illegal tactics and draconian laws. #RevolutionNow.”

SaharaReporters