United Nigeria Airlines Chairman Obiora Okonkwo, Joins APC , Set For Anambra Guber Race

Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, has declared his intention to contest the Nov. 8 governorship election in Anambra.

Okonkwo declared his intention on Friday at a brief ceremony in his country home in Ire village in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

The business mogul, who said he would contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also inaugurated his provisional campaign council ahead of the party’s primary.

Okonkwo said he was driven by a sense of responsibility to contribute his quota to the development of Anambra after a deep reflection and extensive consultations with stakeholders,

He said Anambra was a land of limitless potential with industrious entrepreneurs and resilient people.

Okonkwo said the state had not lived up to its full promise as a result of poor governance.

“The pains and horror of insecurity have left our people living in the bondage of fear. People earnestly cry for real security and progress.

“With a deep sense of responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the future of our dear Anambra State, today I declare my intention to contest the forthcoming governorship election.

“I believe Anambra deserves the best. Together, we can build a state that truly works for everyone; a state where governance is about service to the people and not to self,” he said.

Okonkwo said he would prioritise security, economic transformation, job creation, infrastructure development, education, human capital development, agriculture, technology, skills acquisition and value reorientation.

He described his entrance into the race as a movement to reclaim Anambra from stagnation and placing it on the path of sustainable development.

“I cannot do it alone. I need your support; together, we can make Anambra a shining example of excellence and good governance.

“I pledge to prioritise the welfare and well-being of our people, particularly the youths, women and the vulnerable populations.

“My vision on this movement is to build an Anambra that is prosperous, secure, and globally competitive.

“No society can thrive without security and accountable leadership. We will work closely together with security agencies, invest in community policing and ensure efficiency in government.

“It is for this movement and for the good of our collective future that I intend to pursue this vision on the platform of APC,” he said.

NAN







