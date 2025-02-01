Police Begin Enforcement Of Third Party Insurance Today

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will on February 1 commence the enforcement of 3rd party insurance nationwide.

The enforcement is in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The IGP said the initiative is meant to reinforce road safety measures and ensure that all vehicle owners comply with the stipulated insurance requirements to protect themselves and others on the road.

A statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said: “In line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force once again reiterates the enforcement of the Mandatory Third Party Insurance which will commence on February 1st, 2025.

“The Nigeria Police Force cautions vehicle owners and operators against non-compliance with this essential regulation. Failure to possess valid Third Party Insurance will result in strict enforcement actions, including fines or penalties or both, as mandated by relevant extant laws.

“Effective February 1st, all vehicle owners nationwide are required to possess valid Third Party Insurance as they move about, and those without the insurance are advised to be insured quickly to avoid any sort of embarrassment.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has directed all state commissioners of police to ensure due enforcement, as police officers will be empowered to conduct checks and enforce penalties for non-compliance in line with relevant extant laws.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to enhancing road safety and protecting the lives of all citizens through the enforcement of traffic laws and regulations.

“Cooperation from members of the public in this crucial endeavor is much appreciated.”



