Traditional Ruler Kidnapped, Okada Rider Shot Dead In Edo

The traditional of Udo-Eguare, His Royal Highness Friday Ehizojie, Onojie, in Igueben local government area of Edo State, has been kidnapped.

He was alleged to have been kidnapped at a forest between Ubiaja, by rest house junction and Udo community.

He was reportedly ambushed by the gunmen who shot an Okada rider dead before kidnapping the traditional ruler.

Source said five other persons were kidnapped alongside the traditional ruler but one allegedly escaped from captivity.

The Spokesperson of Edo State Police command, Moses Yamu, said the received a report of the unfortunate kidnap of some persons, including the Onogie of Udo-Eguare, and a 21 year old man.

“He was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle along a lonely path leading to the Community where they were ambushed by unknown persons, in the process the Okada rider was shot dead before the Onogie was abducted.”

He said the state commissioner Police, Betty Otimenyin ordered the immediate deployment of the command’s tactical teams including the Police Mobile Force to that area to ensure the rescue of the victims and arrest of the culprits.

He noted that the Area Commander is personally on ground commanding the operation as directed by the Commissioner of Police.