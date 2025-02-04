GAC Reaffirms Mojisola Meranda As Lagos Speaker

The powerful Governor's Advisory Committee GAC in Lagos State has once again endorsed the appointment of Hon Mojisola Meranda as the speaker of the State House of Assembly

This was after a marathon meeting of the group on Monday

The action finally put paid to the ambition of the former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa to return to his seat

Meanwhile, the hope that the controversy removal of Obasa would be put to rest, yesterday, was dashed, as members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) met at the State House, Marina, yesterday on the ouster, but declined to comment on the outcome of their meeting.

Journalists, who had gathered at the State House, Marina to get briefed on the matter, were disappointed when the GAC said they would not be speaking to the media on the issue.

It was learnt that the last meeting the GAC had, the members were polarised with some in support of the removal of Obasa, while other sharply opposed it. They had agreed to take the matter to President Bola Tinubu for the final decision.

It was not clear whether GAC needed to get Tinubu’s approval to make its position known as it was learnt that Tinibu had earlier told the GAC to have a common position before approaching him on the matter.

There are, however, speculations that even if Obasa is not returned, some political leaders and politicians are working on Meranda steps down for a lawmaker from Lagos West Senatorial District for political balancing.