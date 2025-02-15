Speakership : Mudashiru Obasa Drags New Lagos Speaker Meranda To Court

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has approached the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, seeking an immediate order for his reinstatement as the head of the state legislature.

According to court filings obtained by Lagos Reporters, Mr. Obasa argues that his removal on January 13, 2025, was wrongful and unconstitutional. The lawsuit, filed on February 14, 2025, names the current Speaker, Lasbat Mojisola Meranda, and the Lagos State House of Assembly as defendants.

The legal action follows failed attempts to resolve the leadership crisis through political dialogue. Sources disclosed that multiple meetings involving key political figures from Lagos and Abuja were held in a bid to find a resolution. However, these discussions reportedly failed to yield a consensus.

Some legislators are said to fear that reinstating the former Speaker could lead to retaliatory actions against those who supported his removal.

The unfolding legal battle now places the fate of the Lagos Assembly’s leadership in the hands of the judiciary. As the case progresses, all eyes remain on the court’s decision and its implications for the state’s legislative stability.



