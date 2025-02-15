IGP Appoints DCP Tony Emefile New Force Director Of Sports

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has graciously appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Osifo Tony Emefile, psc, fsi, as the new Director of Sports for the Nigeria Police Force.





It will be recalled that the outgoing Force Director of Sports - Commissioner of Police (CP) Patrick A. Atayero, MSc, MBA, psc, was appointed on 26th March 2020, shortly after the successful conclusion of the 12th Biennial Police Games (BIPOGA) tagged Anambra 2020. The CP with the unflinching support of the IGP and Management of the Force, has certainly dug deeper the foundations of the Pillar of Nigerian Sports in the NPF, as evident in the many achievements recorded from 2020 till date.

The incoming Director has the wealth of experience and seasoning to move the Force Sports to more prestigious heights. DCP Osifo was the former Police Machine Football Ace Striker, 1993/1994 Bournvita Award winner for highest goal scorer, former Board Member of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation 2013-2017, the pioneer Chairperson of the Police Scrabble Association, the current Chairman of Police Athletics Association as well as the Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee for the 13th and 14th BIPOGAs. He also currently serves as the representative of the Force and the Security Consultant on the League Management Committee for the Nigeria Professional Football League.

DCP Emefile is a 1990 graduate of History from the Lagos State University apart from so many other academic achievements

The Inspector-General of Police extends his heartfelt facilitation to the new Director of Sports, while charging him to improve on the feats recorded by his predecessor in order to upscale Sports development in the Nigeria Police Force.



