Sex In High Places : Ex Skye Bank Chairman Ayeni’s Lover Releases DNA Evidence Proving He Is Her Child’s Father

TRUTH BE TOLD: AYENI LIES (Revealed in court)

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES OF ADAOBI JENIFER ALAGWU

A FINAL WARNING: CEASE AND DESIST FROM FURTHER FALSEHOODS

On behalf of our client, Ms. Adaobi Jenifer Alagwu, we issue this stern warning to Mr. Tunde Ayeni and his associates regarding the ongoing defamation, deliberate misinformation, and false narratives surrounding his legally recognized marriage to our client and the paternity of their daughter, Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni.

For over a year, Ms. Alagwu has exercised great restraint in the face of continuous attacks, blatant lies, and a coordinated smear campaign against her and her child. However, given the relentless propagation of falsehoods by Mr. Ayeni and those acting on his behalf, we are now compelled to set the record straight.









UNDENIABLE FACTS: MARRIAGE & PATERNITY

1. Recognized Marriage:

The claim that Mr. Ayeni was never married to Ms. Alagwu is an outright lie. Traditional marriage rites were lawfully conducted, including the payment of the bride price, and this was captured on video. Denying this now is both disingenuous and legally irrelevant. (See attached video evidence.)

2. Paternity of Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni:

Any claim that our client’s pregnancy occurred before the marriage is false. The child was conceived after the marriage, and her paternity is not in question.

A DNA test was conducted at DNA Diagnostics Centre (DDC), United Kingdom, a globally recognized genetic testing institution.

The results, which were directly sent to all parties involved, including Mr. Ayeni, his wife, and Ms. Alagwu, confirm without a doubt that Mr. Tunde Ayeni is the biological father of Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni.

Any claims of falsification are not only defamatory but also a direct attack on the credibility of a reputable medical institution. If Mr. Ayeni or his associates insist on this baseless claim, they should take legal action against the DDC an institution that follows strict international medical standards rather than engaging in public deceit. (See attached DNA test results.)

3. Mrs. Biola Ayeni’s Full Knowledge & Involvement:

It is also a blatant falsehood to claim that Mrs. Biola Ayeni is unaware of Ms. Alagwu or her child. In February 2023, Mrs. Ayeni personally traveled with Ms. Alagwu and Omarosa to London for the DNA test.

If, as alleged, there was no child, why did Mrs. Ayeni accompany them to a UK hospital for a paternity test? This contradiction exposes the deliberate lies being spread. (See attached video evidence of their trip.)

4. Acknowledgment of the Child’s Birth & Subsequent Denial:

Mr. Ayeni was not only present during Omarosa’s birth in the United States but was also inside the delivery room, where he cut the umbilical cord himself. His name is officially recorded on Omarosa’s American birth certificate, bearing his signature.

There are photographs and multiple witnesses who can confirm this, making his current denials both fraudulent and disgraceful.

THE TRUTH CANNOT BE ERASED

Ms. Alagwu has no interest in engaging in a public dispute over wealth, status, or assets. However, what she will not tolerate is the erasure of her child’s existence, the defamation of her character, and the malicious attempt to distort indisputable facts.

Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni is an innocent child, and no amount of manipulation, deception, or media propaganda will change the biological and legal facts.

We strongly advise all parties involved to exercise honesty, accountability, and discretion going forward.

SEE ATTACHED:

• DNA Test Results (Issued by DNA Diagnostics Centre, UK)

• Videos of Traditional Marriage Rites

This serves as the final warning

Signed,

Legal Counsel to Adaobi Jenifer Alagwu



