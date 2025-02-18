Breaking:Elder Statesman Edwin Clark Dies At 96

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Edwin Clark (born 25 May 1927) is a Nigerian Statesman, Ijaw leader and politician from Delta State who worked with the administrations of military governor Samuel Ogbemudia and head of state, General Yakubu Gowon is dead.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader died at 97 on Monday night, according to a statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark for the family.

The statement read, “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February, 2025. The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

This comes days after Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo’s death. Adebanjo was aged 96