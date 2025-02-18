Breaking:Elder Statesman Edwin Clark Dies At 96

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Edwin Clark (born 25 May 1927) is a Nigerian Statesman, Ijaw leader and politician from Delta State who worked with the administrations of military governor Samuel Ogbemudia and head of state, General Yakubu Gowon is dead.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader died at 97 on Monday night, according to a statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark for the family.

The statement read, “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wishes to announce the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday 17th February, 2025. The family appreciates your prayers at this time. Other details will be announced later by the family.”

This comes days after Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo’s death. Adebanjo was aged 96

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال