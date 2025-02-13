Sensitisation Workshop On The Control Of Small Arms Held In North West Zonal Office

The NCCSALW North West Zone one-day sensitization workshop on the Control  of Small Arms and Light Weapons Establishment Act 2024 was successfully  conducted on Wednesday 12 February 2025. The Theme of the event is " *Adressing the Challenges of Retrievable of Small Arms and Light Weapons After Recovery and Court Judgement ".

 The event took place at Air Training Command Officer's Mess (NAF Club) Conference  Hall Rabah Road Kaduna with the Executive Governor of Kaduna State ably represented by  the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Dr James Atung Kanyip and DG NCCSALW DIG Babatunde Johnson Kokumo mni(Rtd)  represented by the Director Legal Servces HQ NCCSALW Barrister  Chioma Onuegbu. 




Other dignitaries including representative of Anthony General of Kaduna State Hon Sule Shaibu, heads of security  and law enforcement  agencies in Kaduna, State counsels, prosecutors, traditional rulers, faith based, women and

youth organizations, National Union of Road Transport Workers, students  and other relevant stakeholders were in attendance. Pictures  of the workshop are attached.


