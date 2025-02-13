Sensitisation Workshop On The Control Of Small Arms Held In North West Zonal Office

The NCCSALW North West Zone one-day sensitization workshop on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Establishment Act 2024 was successfully conducted on Wednesday 12 February 2025. The Theme of the event is " *Adressing the Challenges of Retrievable of Small Arms and Light Weapons After Recovery and Court Judgement ".

The event took place at Air Training Command Officer's Mess (NAF Club) Conference Hall Rabah Road Kaduna with the Executive Governor of Kaduna State ably represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Dr James Atung Kanyip and DG NCCSALW DIG Babatunde Johnson Kokumo mni(Rtd) represented by the Director Legal Servces HQ NCCSALW Barrister Chioma Onuegbu.





Other dignitaries including representative of Anthony General of Kaduna State Hon Sule Shaibu, heads of security and law enforcement agencies in Kaduna, State counsels, prosecutors, traditional rulers, faith based, women and

youth organizations, National Union of Road Transport Workers, students and other relevant stakeholders were in attendance. Pictures of the workshop are attached.



