Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Eragbai E. Evborokhai has made history as the first Nigerian-born U.S. soldier to lead a U.S. Army infantry regiment.

Evborokhai, in addition, holds the distinction of being the most senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) in the Army, a position that places him at the forefront of addressing the concerns of soldiers ranging from enlisted personnel to officers, and from warrant officers to generals.

As a senior enlisted advisor to the commanding officer of any U.S. Army division, CSM Evborokhai plays a pivotal role in ensuring effective communication and addressing key issues affecting all ranks.

Born in Nigeria and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2001, CSM Eragbai Evborokhai began his military journey in Baltimore, Maryland. He completed his infantry one-station unit training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Over the years, he has served in a variety of critical roles, including Rifleman, Automatic Rifleman, Fire Team Leader, Squad Leader, Drill Sergeant, Senior Drill Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant, First Sergeant, and Operations Sergeant Major.





Evborokhai’s service has spanned across numerous U.S. Army divisions, including assignments with the 1st Battalion 14th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, the 2nd Battalion 6th Infantry Regiment in Baumholder, Germany, and the 1st Battalion 77th Armor Regiment at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.





He has also served with the 4th Battalion 6th Infantry Regiment and the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, and the 3rd Squadron 4th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks. He is currently serving as the Command Sergeant Major of the 4th Battalion 9th Infantry Regiment “Manchu” at Fort Carson, Colorado.





A well-educated and accomplished individual, CSM Evborokhai’s military training includes a wide array of courses, including the Warrior Leader Course, Senior Leader Course, Sergeants Major Academy, and Ranger School, among others. He has also attended foreign military training courses in Malaysia and Australia. His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Bachelor of Arts in Workforce and Leadership Development from the Command and General Staff College.





His extensive list of military awards and decorations includes two Meritorious Service Medals, five Army Commendation Medals, six Army Achievement Medals, the Valorous Unit Awards, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, to name a few. CSM Eragbai Evborokhai is also a distinguished member of the Order of Saint q8.



