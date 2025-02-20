Senate Summons NSA, DSS, NIA Over USAID Terrorism Funding Allegation

The Senate yesterday summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and heads of security intelligence agencies in its move to probe the allegations made by United States Congressman, Perry Scott, that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been funding terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

The resolution followed an Order of Urgent National Security raised under Order 41 by Senator Mohammed Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District.

Ndume urged the Senate to take the revelation seriously, given the devastation caused by terrorists, particularly Boko Haram.

He emphasised that a thorough investigation would end speculation about how non-state actors have managed to survive over the years.

The heads of security and intelligence agencies summoned by the Senate include; the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the NSA.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio endorsed the resolution but stressed that security matters are best handled behind closed doors. He noted that intelligence chiefs would provide the Senate with a clearer perspective in a private briefing.

Akpabio, while speaking on the matter, said Nigeria won’t allow the USAID to continue to operate in Nigeria, if the American government agency is found guilty of sponsoring terrorism as alleged.

While speaking during a plenary session on Wednesday, Akpabio said it was important for Nigeria to ascertain the veracity of the allegation.

“If it is true that USAID has been funding Boko Haram in Nigeria, we have no business allowing them to have offices in Nigeria. So, before we can take decisive steps and also ask for recompense, automatically, we must go deeper into the issue,” the Senate president said.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), a co-sponsor of the motion, proposed an amendment stating that security chiefs should first brief senators in a closed-door session.

Ningi said, “At this point, whatever is written here is relevant. However, it is almost impossible to do justice to the issues raised in this motion in an open debate.

“We do not need an elaborate discussion on this matter; we need to be briefed by security agencies first in a closed-door session.

“Let’s focus on one key action — inviting the NSA, the DG of NIA, and the DSS for a confidential session with the Senate on this matter. This is their duty; this is what they are funded to do.

“With the security chiefs’ briefing, we can proceed based on the facts they provide.”

The move by the Senate is coming at a time the United States government has assured of continued monitoring and evaluation of aid allocated to Nigeria and other countries.

This follows US President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2025, decision to suspend all foreign aid for 90 days, citing concerns about global destabilisation and misalignment with American interests.

The move responds to growing calls for a comprehensive review of US Agency for International Development (USAID) health funds.

Perry, a Republican representing Pennsylvania, made the claim during the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency last Thursday.

Boko Haram, officially known as Jamā’atu Ahlis -Sunnah lid-Da’wati wa’l-Jihād, is a terrorist organisation based in the north-east region and also active in Chad, Niger, northern Cameroon, and Mali.

The group has been causing havoc in the region for over 15 years, killing tens of thousands of people, in frequent attacks against the police, armed forces and civilians.

In a post via X on Tuesday, the US Mission to Nigeria confirmed that monitoring systems are in place to track past assistance provided by the US government

The U.S. Mission also strongly condemned the ongoing violence and loss of life caused by Boko Haram in Nigeria.





“Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients. The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region.





“The Secretary of State designated Boko Haram a Foreign Terrorist Organization on November 14, 2013 to block the organization’s assets and fundraising efforts, prosecute individual members, and restrict their travel to the United States. The United States continues to work with Nigeria and regional partners to counter terrorism,” the post read.

Prior to bringing the matter before the floor of the Senate, Senator Ndume, who is from Borno, the epicentre of the Boko Haram onslaught, had voiced concerns about the claim that the USAID financed terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, through annual funds amounting to $697 million.

Ndume, in an interview on Sunday, urged the federal government to investigate what he described as a weighty allegation by the US Congressman.

The Borno senator also urged the Tinubu government to focus on becoming self-sufficient, rather than relying on foreign aid.





Ndume, asked the federal government to ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet.





It would be recalled that in an interview with Aljazeera recently, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, had called on the United Nations to investigate the funding and training of the Boko Haram terrorists.





Musa said there was international flow of funding for the terrorists, stressing the need for the UN to come in to trace and track it.





The defence chief, who questioned how the insurgents had sustained themselves for 15 years, also fingered international conspiracy in providing the terrorists with funds, training and equipment.





“The UN needs to come in because we need to trace the funding. It is an international flow, and we don’t have control over that,” he said.



