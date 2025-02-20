NDDC Scribe Faces Arrest After EFCC Medical Probe





There are indications that a former Executive Director, Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Tuoyo Omatsuli, may be arrested over an alleged case of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N3.6 billion brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, directed the EFCC to probe the medical reports of ill health, which the accused has consistently presented in court to stall his arraignment and trial.

The judge added that a warrant of arrest would be issued against him if the reports were found to be false.

In a recent proceeding, lead prosecutor Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, informed the court that the matter was for arraignment and trial and that the prosecution was prepared to proceed with the case. However, he stated that they were again ambushed with a familiar letter from the defense, citing Omatsuli’s absence due to ill health.

“The court had directed us to come with all our witnesses at the last adjournment, and we are here to proceed as we have our witnesses present. However, this morning, we were served with a letter, and at the last sitting, a similar letter was brought,” he said.

Disturbed by the recurring development, the prosecution counsel said, “We may be compelled to ask the Chief Medical Director who signs these letters to be summoned to the court.”

He disclosed that the prosecution’s witnesses came from Abuja and Port Harcourt, which are outside the court’s jurisdiction, and that “the cost of the movement is heavy.” He, therefore, urged the court to issue a warrant of arrest for Omatsuli.

However, Omatsuli’s counsel, Prof. Abiodun A-Kannike, SAN, while updating the court on his client’s health status, stated that he was still undergoing medical treatment and he’s scheduled for surgery. He cited a letter from the Delta State Hospitals Management Board.

According to the latest medical report, signed by the Health Records Department of the General Hospital, Warri, Omatsuli is scheduled for a repeat cardiac angiogram and magnetic resonance imaging from February 16 to 21, 2025.

Norrsion Quakers, SAN, counsel for Momoh, the third defendant, also expressed concern over the delay, claiming that his client’s life and business operations had been disrupted since the case recommenced.

According to him, the third defendant has always come to court, but his life has come to a halt because of the case. If the prosecution is finding it difficult to proceed with the first defendant, let them amend the charge to accommodate the second, third, and fourth defendants so we can have closure on this matter.

After listening to all the submissions, Justice Osiagor declined to issue a warrant of arrest for the first defendant but advised the prosecution to investigate the medical letters.

“If found to be false, a warrant of arrest will be issued,” he said.





The case was adjourned to May 19, 20, and 21, 2025, for plea and definite hearing.