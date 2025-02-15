Popular Anambra Prophet Onyeze Jesus Arrested As Crackdown On Criminals Continues

Multiple online reports claim that the ‘Father Of All The Mens’ - Prophet Onyeze Jesus has been arrested.

The Nkpor, Anambra state-based Prophet used to take men and women looking for quick money to a river, get them naked, and have them clutching rams and making incantations while recording them. As this happens, he will also chant and throw wads of currency into the water.

In several of his online videos available on his Facebook page, he vouches for the efficacy of his water rituals.

He went out of circulation late last year and recently resurfaced claiming that he was kidnapped.

He sent his wife whom he calls ‘Pino Pino Onyeze’ packing and had her mother arrested claiming that she masterminded his kidnapping. His wife has since denied the allegations.

On his return, Prophet Onyeze changed his style and stopped taking people to the river. He constructed what he calls the ‘pool of Bethsida’ in his home where he films his clients going through the same water rituals.

He is the 3rd high-profile ‘Quick Riches’ exponent in Anambra state to be arrested since the government of Anambra State passed the Homeland Security laws. Oba, Anambra state-based native doctor known as Akwaokukotiwaraki, and Okija, Anambra state-based native doctor Eke Hit were arrested previously.

Anambra state government has asked all native doctors operating in the state to come forward and register. It is widely believed that the activities of some of these characters are questionable.

It is also alleged that many of them are responsible for the insecurity that has plagued the state in the last years as they prepare charms and fortify kidnappers and ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ operators, thus making young persons lazy preferring ‘Get Rich Quick’ schemes.

Source : Uche Nworah



