How Suspect Lured And Kill Final Year Student He Met On Facebook In Kwara





An Islamic cleric in Ilorin, Abdulrahman Mohad Ballo, has been arrested for allegedly killing a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, for ritual purposes.

The suspect reportedly lured Yetunde after connecting with her on Facebook and obtaining her phone number.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday, February 10, 2025.

It was gathered that Hafsoh was attending a naming ceremony when she received a phone call from a friend.

However, she left her food to answer the call and then disappeared.

Family members and friends searched for her in vain before reporting her disappearance to the police at the Oja Oba Station in Ilorin the following day.

Meanwhile, police investigators used her phone records to trace her last call, leading them to Ballo, who resides in the Offa Garage area of Ilorin, though his family house is in Isalekoto.

Police Arrest Islamic Cleric For Killing Kwara College Female Student Lured From Facebook

It was learnt that the suspect denied any involvement in the disappearance.

However, a search of his residence led to a shocking discovery: Hafsoh’s dismembered body was found in a bowl, along with tools suspected to have been used in the gruesome act.

Meanwhile, Ballo claimed that Hafsoh had died from an asthma attack after visiting his residence.

However, the evidence found at the scene —including a table equipped with dismemberment tools — suggests this may not be his first crime.

The suspect, now in police custody at the Kwara State Police Headquarters, is said to be the son of a well-known Islamic cleric from Isalekoto, who recently passed away.

Efforts to contact the Kwara State Police spokesperson were unsuccessful, as her phone was unreachable, and she had yet to respond to messages sent to her line.











