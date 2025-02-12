Police Officer Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Raping Teenager Inside Ogudu Station In Lagos

An Ogba Magistrate Court in Lagos State, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of 56-year-old policeman Owolabi Akinlolu at the Maximum Correctional Centre Kirikiri for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in his office.

Owolabi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Ogudu Police Station in Lagos, allegedly raped the survivor in his office after promising to help recover her phone, which was stolen by one-chance robbers while she was returning from Ikeja with her grandmother and siblings.

Akinlolu reportedly summoned the teenager to his office on June 29, claiming they had apprehended the suspect who had stolen her phone two weeks earlier.

Upon arriving at the police station, the senior police officer allegedly locked his office door behind him and raped the teenager.

In July 2024, the survivor’s mother, Mrs Aramide Olupona, accused the police of attempting to cover up the case, revealing that the suspect’s wife and family had pleaded with her to drop the charges, as Akinlolu was set to retire in December 2024.

At the Magistrate Court 11 on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel, backed by a seven-paragraph affidavit, urged the court to remand the defendant, stating that the offence of defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In response to the prosecution’s request, Magistrate O.O. Fagboun ordered the defendant’s remand at the Maximum Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until March 11, 2025, for trial and further proceedings.