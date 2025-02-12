Nothing Will Stand In My Way If I Seek Re-election In 2027 ... Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed confidence that nothing will stand in the way of his victory in the 2027 governorship election if he decides to seek a second term.

Governor Fubara made the remark on Tuesday while receiving a delegation of traditional rulers and leaders from the three Local Government Areas that make up the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality in Rivers State.

The delegation endorsed the governor for re-election, praising his leadership qualities and dedication to infrastructural development, particularly the ₦200 billion Trans-Kalabari Road Project, which is currently under construction.

In response, Governor Fubara reiterated that his administration remains committed to delivering tangible progress for the people of Rivers State, emphasizing that impact and service matter more than the length of time spent in office

