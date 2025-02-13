PDP NWC Affirms Udeh-Okoye As National Secretary

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed a former National Youth Leader, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, as the party’s National Secretary.

The party disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP NWC said that it is bound by the judgment of the Court of Appeal on the matter.

According to the statement, the opposition party would send its resolution affirming Udeh-Okoye as the PDP National Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for recognition, in accordance with the Court of Appeal’s judgment.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025, extensively considered the memo dated 11th February 2025 presented by the Acting National Chairman on the issue of the National Secretary of the PDP,” the statement read.

“The NWC, in considering the memo thoroughly examined the attached documents namely; the declaratory judgment of the High Court of Enugu, the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division which pronounced and declared Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the National Secretary of the PDP; the legal opinion and advice by Dr. Kabiru T. Turaki SAN as well as that of the National Legal Adviser of the PDP.

“After due consideration of the memo and the attachments, the NWC overwhelmingly recognises, acknowledges and confirms Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full compliance with and obedience to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, recognising that there is no subsisting or superseding judgment or order from any court of superior authority or hierarchy.

“The NWC has commenced the transmission of its resolution/decision affirming Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye as the PDP National Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for recognition in line with the judgment of the Court of Appeal.”

The opposition party also commended its leaders, members, and stakeholders for their loyalty, respect for the rule of law, and support.

It also said that the party will remain committed to its Constitution, the rule of law, and its founding vision for stability, growth, democracy, and the well-being of Nigerians.







