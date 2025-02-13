EFCC Hands Over Forfeited Nok University Property, Assets To FG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has formally handed over to the Federal Government the property and assets of Nok University, Kachia, in Kaduna state.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukayode, handed over the documents of the institution to the Minister of Education at an event witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had in June 2024 ordered the final forfeiture of the property that was formerly owned by a private individual.

Following the final forfeiture, President Bola Tinubu ordered the Federal Government to take over Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State, and transform it into a Federal University of Applied Sciences as part of efforts to promote development in Southern Kaduna which has suffered setbacks as a result of insecurity.

Speaking during the event which was attended by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and stakeholders from Southern Kaduna, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Vice President Shettima said the event signifies the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and national development.

“This is a great day for the country and for Kaduna State. The greater credit should go to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for driving the process and making it the first item on the agenda of the Federal Executive Council. We must either learn to live together as brothers, or we are going to die together as fools,” he said.

The Vice President also paid tribute to those instrumental in the transition process, including General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Justice Kumai Bayang Akaahs, and Senator Sunday Marshall.

“I want to particularly appreciate my Lord, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who has been unwavering in his commitment to fostering peace and progress in this region. The engagements we had with General Agwai, Justice Akaahs, and Senator Marshall were all geared towards making this a reality. Today, we celebrate the outcome of those efforts,” he said.

He further assured of the immediate commencement of the institution’s operations.

“The President has already directed the Minister of Education to ensure that the university is captured in the 2025 budget so that by September, it can admit its first set of students,” he said.

On his part, Governor Sani thanked President Tinubu for the realisation of the dream to establish the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Southern Kaduna, describing the signing ceremony and handover of property for the take-off of the institution as a great day for the people of the state and Nigerians at large.

Sani said the peaceful coexistence enjoyed across Kaduna and environs, and the inclusion of all interests in the state is entrenched as a deliberate policy of his administration, assuring that his administration will continue to run Kaduna in an inclusive manner where the interest of all are taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, Olukayode said that in pursuit of their mandate, the court had granted the institution a judgment for the final forfeiture of the entire assets of the university, comprising academic buildings, a water factory, an international hotel, and an event centre.

“We are here pursuant to the resolution of the Federal Executive Council on February 4, 2025, to hand over the property of the university for the use of the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia,” the EFCC Chair said.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the establishment of the university as a demonstration of President Tinubu’s dedication towards expanding the nation’s human capital and capacity development.

“Today demonstrates another evidence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima’s benevolent belief in quickly expanding Nigeria’s human capacity development in the area of education, health and social welfare protection,” Alausa said.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa said the day is “a very special day to say thank you to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the great honour done to the people of Southern Kaduna.”

According to him, the President has repeatedly shown love and commitment to the region and the country at large.

“This is a Nigerian project, it is not only for the people of Kaduna; the University will enhance the capacity of all Nigerians. We are all excited; everybody in Kaduna State is excited about this great feat. This is an idea that will bring peace to the region,” he stated.



