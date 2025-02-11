North Will Take It's Turn After Tinubu’s 8 Years...Ganduje

Hear him

“We are happy that our party believes in zoning. When a leader from the northern part of this country was in office for eight years, we advocated that the next president in our party should come from the South, and luckily enough, we worked very hard with the cooperation of Nigerians.

“Our president has come from the south and he is going, by God’s grace, for a second term in 2027. And then after that, it will be turned to the northern part of this country.’





Ganduje, who is APC chairman disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja when he granted an audience to a delegation of the Tinubu Northern Youth Forum.