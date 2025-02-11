North Will Take It's Turn After Tinubu’s 8 Years...Ganduje

byCKN NEWS -
0

APC national Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje says the North will wait for president Bola Tinubu to complete his two terms , eight years in. Office

Hear him

“We are happy that our party believes in zoning. When a leader from the northern part of this country was in office for eight years, we advocated that the next president in our party should come from the South, and luckily enough, we worked very hard with the cooperation of Nigerians.

“Our president has come from the south and he is going, by God’s grace, for a second term in 2027. And then after that, it will be turned to the northern part of this country.’


Ganduje, who is APC chairman disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja when he granted an audience to a delegation of the Tinubu Northern Youth Forum.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال