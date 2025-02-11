I Am Not Responsible For Her Pregnancy..Gov Diri

The Director-General of New Media to the governor of Bayelsa state, Samuel Oredipe, has dismissed reports claiming that the Bayelsa state governor, Diri Duoye, is responsible for the pregnancy of reality TV star, Nengi Hampson.

On Monday, February 10, social media was rife with reports claiming the 27-year-old reality TV star was expecting a child with the governor who in 2020 appointed her as his Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child development.

Reacting via his Facebook page, Oredipe labelled the claim as “fake news” propagated by “wicked people”. He argued that Nengi and his principal have “no personal relationship”.

He accused political opponents of attempting to tarnish the governor’s reputation, particularly as Diri’s administration marked its fifth anniversary.

Read his statement below

‘’BBN Nengi Trending Story, Nothing to do with Gov. Diri!

Political enemies of His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State are at work again.

What a wicked set of people spreading falsehood on a day the Prosperity Administration commenced activities marking its 5th anniversary.

Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has no personal relationship with Governor Diri and it is regrettable that purveyors of fake news are not happy with the towering political profile of the Governor.

Nengi herself has come out clean on the social media to debunk their lies.

GistLover goofed again! All Fake!

This is a distraction and some of us are very justified on the many reasons offered to regulate use of the various social media.

Sadly, while we were inaugurating a brand new road in Yenagoa, social media e-rats were spreading falsehood about the Governor.





Governor Diri, is a man of honour and dignity.’’