Nigerians In US Go Into Hiding As Trump’s Deportation Policy Spread

Nigerian illegal immigrants in the United States have disclosed that they have restricted their movements to public places to avoid being arrested and deported.





This came as they expressed optimism that they would be protected against deportation by the many lawsuits filed against President Donald Trump over his immigration policies.





Some of the illegal immigrants, who spoke to Saturday PUNCH, said they had refrained from going to work, church, and public places since Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States as a sacrifice to continue staying in the country.





3,690 Nigerians face deportation





About 3,690 Nigerians in the United States are facing deportation, according to a document compiled by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Removal Operations.





The document, titled, ‘Non-citizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship,’ shows that Mexico and El Salvador top the list of nations facing the highest number of deportations, with 252,044 and 203,822, respectively.





As revealed in the document, 1,445,549 non-citizens were on ICE’s non-detained docket with final removal orders as of November 24, 2024.





On his inauguration day, Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at toughening immigration policies, including the termination of birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants.





The US Justice Department also threatened to prosecute local and state authorities that failed to comply with Trump’s immigration directives, which included a pledge to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.





Following the directive, 538 illegal immigrants were deported from the United States on January 23.





We no longer go out – Nigerian immigrants





Meanwhile, Trump’s Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, disclosed on her official X handle that the largest deportation operation in history was underway.





It had earlier been reported that Nigerians and other African illegal immigrants in the United States might be the next targets for deportation by the American government.





However, our correspondents gathered that the affected Nigerians had devised means to avoid being deported, expressing fear that their forced return to Nigeria might spell doom for them.





In separate interviews, the illegal immigrants, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being identified, stated that their difficult living conditions in the US were better than returning to Nigeria, citing reports of hardship and insecurity as their major concerns.





One of the affected Nigerians, who resides in Tampa, Florida, said he had stopped going to work to avoid being arrested by ICE operatives.





He said, “Ever since Trump came to power and acted on his threat of deportation, some of us have stopped going to work because ICE officers can raid workplaces to arrest illegal immigrants at any time.”





Aside from that, the distressed Nigerian said he had also stopped going to church and other public places, disclosing that the only safe place for him was his house.





“I work in a factory with many other Nigerians and Africans. Some other Africans who are also illegal immigrants have stopped going to work. The fear of Trump is the beginning of wisdom now.





“I don’t go to church anymore because it is possible to be arrested there. For now, the only safe place is your house—stay indoors.”





However, he expressed optimism that the deportation exercise would be relaxed after some months.





“We survived Obama’s deportation actions; we will survive this one as well. We hope that the various lawsuits against the immigration policies will slow things down and eventually restrain Trump from carrying them out.”





Asked why he had yet to regularise his documents, he said all efforts to validate his stay in the US had been futile.





According to him, all the systems he tried to obtain valid residency papers didn’t work for him, lamenting that he had lost close to $30,000 in the process.





He said, “I left Nigeria for the US in 2013, and I have been trying to get my papers since then. I was scammed through marriage and other means. In this regularisation process, I have lost close to $30,000. At a point, I wanted to file for asylum, but I was advised against it because I had spent over three years without valid papers. I decided to take under-the-table jobs instead.”





Another Nigerian illegal immigrant in Columbus, Ohio said he stopped going to work for the first week after Trump’s inauguration due to fear of being deported.

According to him, though Nigerians are not the primary targets of the mass deportation exercise, any foreign national staying in the US illegally can be arrested and deported by ICE operatives at any time.

He explained that the first set of illegal immigrants being deported were those with criminal records, noting that the process of deporting others without criminal offences had also begun.

“I cannot assume that Nigerians are not their target now and become exposed to them. No. The best self-defence is to stay out of trouble, and the best way to avoid being deported is to stay out of sight of ICE officers.

“The truth is, Trump’s war on illegal immigrants has restricted our movements. People are mindful of where they go now. The situation is like a rat monitoring the presence of a cat before stepping out. Personally, I stopped going to work the first week Trump was inaugurated, and I have not been going to work regularly since. May we not be unfortunate.

“Going back to Nigeria is not an option—not when millions of Nigerians are trying to japa because of hardship and insecurity. My difficult living conditions here are still better than what is considered ‘comfortable’ in Nigeria. However, we hope that this threat will subside in the next few months,” he said.

Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, a Nigerian journalist in the US said many Africans in the country were anxious about Trump’s immigration policies.

“If they ask all of us to go back to our countries, we will have no choice but to leave. It is their country. If Nigeria were a better place, nobody would have left in the first place, and many of us would be ready to go back home. But unfortunately, our country has been plagued by bad leadership,” he stated.

According to him, the deportation exercise is more welcomed in Republican-controlled states than in Democrat states.

He confirmed that many Nigerians and other Africans had restricted their movements in various parts of the US to avoid being arrested and deported.





“It is true that Nigerians are avoiding public places, including their workplaces and churches, but it is not in every state,” he stated.





Also, a Nigerian Uber driver in New York, who identified himself only as Mathew, said some of his colleagues had been staying home and reducing their movements in the neighbourhoods.





“A lot of my Nigerian colleagues are not coming out for now. They can’t just risk it. They are all afraid of deportation,” he said.





Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, a Nigerian lawyer in the US disclosed that many Nigerian churches had instructed their members who are illegal immigrants to join online services.





“Some people have gone underground. Nigerian churches are advising their congregations to worship online and not come to church if they are undocumented,” he said.





201 Nigerians in custody for deportation





The Federal Government has, however, said a total of 201 Nigerians are currently in the custody of the US authorities and are ready for deportation.





But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the date and time of their deportation had not been communicated to the Federal Government.





The acting spokesperson for the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, stated that for Nigerians to be deported, the established diplomatic practice was to officially communicate such intentions to the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC.





“The total number of 201 Nigerians are currently in their custody for deportation but the date and time for deportation have not been communicated. And there is no way they will be deported to Nigeria without communication with the embassy in Washington DC.





“Moreso, if Nigerians are to be deported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission will all work together on how best to receive and reintegrate them into Nigerian society,” Ebienfa stated.





“For instance, special flights will require necessary permits from Nigeria and we have to equally verify that the deportees are all Nigerians.





“However, since no formal communication has been received regarding the deportation schedule, the Federal Government is monitoring the situation with keen interest, and the right thing will be done to give our citizens a sense of belonging.”





Japa: Nigerians shun travel to US





Meanwhile, Trump’s immigration policies have discouraged many Nigerians from traveling to the United States.





Many people who were considering the US as a destination for higher education have reconsidered, leading to a reduction in the number of people applying for US visas.





Speaking to Saturday PUNCH about the matter, the Chief Executive Officer of a travel consultancy firm, Cardinal E-School and Edu Services, Sulaimon Okewole, said Trump’s executive orders had negatively impacted travel activities to the US.





He noted that prospective international students from Nigeria were exploring alternative destinations due to uncertainty and fear about studying in the US.





Okewole stated, “Political stability is now a key consideration, alongside economic stability when choosing a study abroad destination.





“The US is going to experience a decline in international student enrollment, and addressing these concerns is crucial to regaining its position as a premier destination for international students.”





A representative of Renpha Consulting, another education consulting firm, Choice Ukpe, stated that obtaining a US visa was already difficult under normal circumstances.





Ukpe added that the executive orders would make it even harder for Nigerians seeking opportunities in the country.





She said, “It will be very difficult for Nigerians to study in the country now as they will tighten requirements and all. Schools in the US offer scholarships to encourage international students, but this still doesn’t guarantee a visa.





“What we’re doing here now is finding alternatives for our clients. Just like when the United Kingdom introduced a policy on dependents, we looked for other options.”





A student seeking admission to the US, Wale Dada, expressed sadness over the matter, stating that it was already affecting him.





He added that he had been planning to start a Master’s degree programme in the US this year.





Dada said, “With what I have heard about the orders, I do not think I will proceed with the preparations. I cannot afford to leave the country only to get there and be rejected or treated like a criminal. I believe this order will severely impact my plans and those of many people like me.”





Another prospective international student, Abdulateef Oriyomi, noted that Trump’s executive orders had deterred his plans to study in the US.





Oriyomi said, “I was already seeking admission and exploring various options, hoping to begin my academic journey at one of the prestigious institutions in the US. Unfortunately, with the recent policy, that aspiration now feels almost unattainable.”

Punch