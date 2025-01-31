Breaking : PDP Governors Forum Dump Anyanwu As National Secretary, Calls For Full Implementation Of Court Of Appeal Judgment ( See Full Communique )

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has thrown its weight behind the Court of Appeal’s judgment affirming Ude Okoye as the party’s National Secretary, even  as it urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to implement the ruling without delay
The resolution was part of a seven-point communiqué issued at the end of the Forum’s first meeting of 2025, held on Friday, January 31, at the Government House in Asaba, Delta State. The governors, while acknowledging the ongoing efforts to resolve the internal crisis, reaffirmed their commitment to upholding party discipline and legal processes.

“The Forum noted with delight the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the National Working Committee on the position of the National Secretary and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment; consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment,” the communiqué read.

The governors also urged the NWC to reschedule the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to March 13, 2025, after examining the legal notices required for its valid convocation.

The Forum used the meeting to assess the state of the nation and the performance of PDP-led states. Expressing concern over the Federal Government’s macroeconomic policies, the governors noted that these policies had inflicted hardship on Nigerians and called for it's urgent review to alleviate the suffering of the people.
 
Full Communique 

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE PDP GOVS. FORUM 2025/1ST MEETING HELD @ GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ASABA, DELTA STATE ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2025


The PDP Governors’ Forum held its 2025/1ST Monthly Meeting, today, Friday, January 31, 2025 in Asaba, the capital of Delta State. And rising therefrom resolved to issue the following communique:


1. The Forum employed the occasion to review the performance of member states in particular, and the state of the nation in general, as well as developments in the party, as at the end of 2024; and noting the monumental socio-economic, security, infrastructure and other challenges that confronted the nation during the period, the Meeting commended Governors of member states for pursuing policies and programmes that not only ameliorated the plight of the people but were aimed at creating the foundation for sustainable development in their various states.


2. The Meeting noted that the macro-economic policies of the Federal Government that have inflicted hardship and [pain on the polity; therefore  the Forum calls the Federal Government to either revisit or rejig its macro-economic policies to ameliorate and or stop the hardship/pains that they have inflicted on Nigerians as no meaningful/impactful achievements in the states will be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed.


3. The Forum noted with delight the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the National Working Committee, NWC, on the position of the National Secretary, and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment; consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.


4. The Forum having examined all the notices required by law to be given to validly convoke NEC advised NWC to reschedule NEC to the thirteenth (13Th) of March 2025.


5. While commending the country’s valiant and patriotic Armed Forces and Security Agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country and the gains of our gallant personnel against bandits in parts of the country, the Forum viewed with deep concern, the resurgence of brazen non-state actors. It therefore calls for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture.


6. The Forum expressed its gratitude to the Host Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Government and the Good People of Delta State for their hospitality and friendly disposition that have yielded the successful, well-structured and impactful meeting; even as it equally commends the Governor for the giant strides recorded by his administration in the areas of infrastructure, environmental remediation, people empowerment and combating insecurity.


7. Finally, the Forum enjoined Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing hardships with the firm assurance that the PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre-2015 era of manageable costs of living, security of lives and property and greater unity and prosperity for all citizens.


His Excellency,

Sen. Bala A. Mohammed CON 

Governor of Bauchi State/ Chairman PDP-GF.

