Nigerian Police Officer Kills Self In Nasarawa

Dogara Akolo-Moses, a police constable attached to Mada Station Division of the Nasarawa Command of the Nigeria Police Force, has killed himself.

Akolo-Moses was reported to have been seen going about his duty in his division in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area earlier in the day.

A witness said the officer went into a private room and shot himself.

According to the report, it was the sound of the gunshot that attracted all officers on duty, who then rushed to the scene but found the deceased lying in a pool of blood.

“Colleagues of the deceased who were outside the apartment heard the gunshot, prompting them to rush inside, where they found the officer lying on the floor with his gun beside him,” a source said.

The reason behind the act was still unclear at the time of filing this report.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the tragic incident to journalists in Lafia on Wednesday.

He said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the officer’s tragic action



