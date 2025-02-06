Delta, Japan Airlines Planes Collide In US

A Japan Airlines plane and a Delta Airlines plane have collided in Seattle, United States of America.

Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains unknown.

A passenger onboard shared footage of the wing catching fire during takeoff.

The incident occurred exactly one week after a passenger plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed midair near D.C., killing 67.

The incident involved a taxiing Japan Airlines aircraft “that appears to have struck” the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft, according to a statement from the airport, posted to X.

“There is minimal impact on airport operations as this occurred on a taxi lane,” according to the statement.

