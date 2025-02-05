NBA Appoints Kayode Ajulo Chairman Monitoring Committee

Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Kayode Ajulo SAN has been appointed Chairman Monitoring Committee of the NBA

This was his response to the appointment

My Appointment as Chairman of the NBA Mentoring Committee

Dear Esteemed Colleagues,

It is with profound gratitude and genuine pleasure that I share with you my appointment as the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association’s Mentoring Committee.





This esteemed role presents a remarkable opportunity for us to cultivate growth and development within our profession, and I eagerly anticipate collaborating with each of you to effect meaningful change.





The NBA has long stood as a paragon of support and advancement, and I am resolutely committed to upholding these cherished values as we join forces to mentor the forthcoming generation of lawyers and leaders.





Your insights, experiences, and unwavering dedication are the bedrock of our mission, and I wholeheartedly encourage you to share your thoughts and ideas as we embark upon this noble journey together.





As we progress, I humbly request your continued support and active engagement. Together, we can forge a nurturing environment that empowers and inspires every member of our community.





Thank you for your trust and unwavering collaboration.





Yours sincerely,





Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, OON, SAN

Chairman, NBA Mentoring Committee



