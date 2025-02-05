Anambra Guber Poll : APC Pegs Nomination Form At N50m

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially commenced the sale of nomination forms for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, setting the total cost at N50 million for aspirants.





According to the APC National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the party has also released a detailed timetable leading up to the election, scheduled for November 8, 2025.





The Expression of Interest Form costs N10 million, while the Nomination Form is priced at N40 million, bringing the total to N50 million. However, the party has introduced concessions for certain categories of aspirants.





Female aspirants and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are required to pay only N10 million for the Expression of Interest Form, as the Nomination Form is free.





Youth aspirants (ages 25–40) will receive a 50% discount on the Nomination Form, reducing their total fee to N30 million (N10 million for Expression of Interest + N20 million for Nomination).





The timeline for key activities includes:





Sale of Forms: February 10–25, 2025

Screening of Aspirants: March 7–8, 2025

Delegates Congress: April 2, 2025

Primary Election: April 5, 2025

Final Submission of Candidates: May 8–9, 2025

Delegate forms will be sold at N5,000 each, and only financial members of the party who have paid their dues for at least three months will be eligible to participate.





Argungu reaffirmed APC’s commitment to a transparent and inclusive process, urging members to adhere to the guidelines.



