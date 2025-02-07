Lagos State Announces N20,000 and N50,000 Fines For Traffic Violations

In a significant move to enhance road safety and traffic management, the Lagos State Government has introduced the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) at four strategic locations across the state. The initiative, announced on Thursday, aims to curb reckless driving and ensure a more efficient transportation network in the bustling metropolis.





The Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, while addressing newsmen in Lagos, stated that the new system will complement existing ANPR cameras and other Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices. He emphasized that these installations align with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a smarter and safer Lagos.





“The Intelligent Transportation System integrates advanced information, communication, sensing, control, and computer technologies into our transportation framework,” said Osiyemi. “This innovation allows for real-time monitoring and management of traffic conditions, ensuring precise and comprehensive control of transportation activities.”





Key Features of the ITS Initiative





The newly deployed ITS sites will serve two primary functions:





Checkpoint Sites for Speed Detection





Alapere, Ogudu Road: Speed limit set at 80km/h





Nitel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way: Speed limit set at 60km/h





Fine for overspeeding: N50,000





E-Police Sites for Traffic Violations





Allen Avenue Road Junction





Nurudeen Olowopopo Road





Offenses include: Running red lights, improper lane discipline, illegal U-turns, and reverse driving on highways.





Fine for red light violations: N20,000





According to Osiyemi, enforcement will commence immediately. Offenders will receive SMS notifications from the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), detailing their violations and corresponding fines.





“This system is not meant to be punitive but to encourage responsible driving behavior, reduce accidents, and create a more orderly transportation environment,” he added.





Benefits of the ITS





Improved Road Safety: Discouraging reckless driving behaviors.





Efficient Traffic Flow: Reducing congestion through real-time monitoring.





Data-Driven Decision Making: Assisting government agencies in planning effectively.





Transparency: Reducing human interference and enhancing fairness in enforcement.





Honourable Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr. Olatubosun Alake, also lauded the initiative, stating that it aligns with the government's vision of making Lagos a technologically advanced city. He emphasized that the ITS will enhance the effectiveness of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and improve overall transport outcomes.





All road users—private motorists, commercial drivers, and transport unions—are urged to comply with these new measures to ensure safer roads for everyone. The Lagos State Government remains committed to leveraging technology for a smarter and more sustainable city.