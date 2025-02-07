Former Minister Arraigned For Adultery And Impregnating Lady In Abuja

Former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki (SAN) has been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court at Zone Two in Abuja on allegations bordering on false marriage, adultery, among others.





Turaki pleaded not guilty when the First Information Report (FIR) was read to him in the dock on Thursday before the presiding Magistrate of Court Nine, Abubakar Jega.

The Ex-Minister stated that the alleged offences were not true.

As indicated in the FIR, the Ex-Minister is accused of “deceitfully inducing belief of lawful marriage, adultery by a man and criminal intimidation, contrary to sections 383, 387 and 389 of the Penal Code.”

The prosecutuon stated that the investigation of the case was informed by a petition dated 9th August 9, 2024, received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force FCID, Abuja.

It further stated that the investigation revealed that “you Barrister Kabiru Taminu Turaki (SAN), between December 2014 and August 2016, deceitfully cohabited Ms. Hadiza Musa Bafta at a hotel called Han’s Place.

“You also cohabited her at Ideal Home Holiday, Asokoro between August 2016 and November 2021.

“You hired a place for her at No. 12 Clement Akpagbo Close, Gauzape from November 2021 and made her believe you were married to her and continuously had sexual intercourse with her, which resulted to a baby girl.

“You abandoned Hadiza Musa Baffa with her only child and denied the patemity. You threatened to use your influence and position to terminate the lives of mother and child.

“You are thereby suspected to have committed the above offences.”

Shortly after Turaki:s arraignment, the prosecuting lawyer , Chijioke Okorie urged the court to set a date for the commencement of trial.

Turaki’s lawyer, A. I. Mohammed, who did not object to the prosecution’s request for a date for trial, applied for bail for the defendant on the grounds that he would be available whenever he is required to attend court.

Magistrate Jega granted bail to Turaki at N1million with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must evidence of the residences.

The magistrate then adjourned till March 11 for the commencement of trial.



