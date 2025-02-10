Lagos Red Line To Run 9 Daily Trips From Monday

Lagosians are set for a smoother, faster commute as the Red Line Rail Service expands its operations starting Monday. The service will now offer five morning and four evening trips daily, up from just two-morning trips, significantly improving transportation options for residents.





Covering the Agbado to Oyingbo route in just 50 minutes, with minimal two-minute waiting times at each station, the Red Line is redefining urban mobility. This upgrade ensures greater efficiency, reliability, and convenience for daily commuters.





The government’s commitment to improving Lagos’ mobility infrastructure is further underscored by the arrival of three new train sets, which will boost capacity and solidify the Red Line’s status as a key pillar in the city’s integrated transport network.





More than just a train service, the Red Line is a game-changer for Lagos. By enhancing connectivity, it drives economic growth and significantly improves residents' quality of life.





Lagos is moving forward, and the Red Line is leading the way.