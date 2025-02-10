Guitarist Fiokee’s Sister Dies In Domestic Abuse

Renowned guitarist Fiokee has announced the passing of his sister, Ememe Effang, alleging that her death was caused by domestic abuse inflicted by her partner.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Fiokee expressed deep devastation, revealing that he was unaware of his sister’s suffering.





He used the moment to highlight the dangers of domestic abuse, urging women in similar situations to speak out and seek help.





While advocating for justice, Fiokee acknowledged that no punishment could bring his sister back.

He wrote: “My heart is shattered. I can’t believe I’m writing this, but my sister is gone. She was taken from us by someone who claimed to love her. I had no idea she was suffering in silence. She never spoke about the abuse, and now it’s too late.





“If you are in an abusive relationship, please, I beg you—speak up. I know it’s not easy. I know fear can make you stay quiet. But silence can be deadly. There are people who care, people who will help you. Please don’t wait until it’s too late.





“Justice will take its course, but no amount of punishment will bring my sister back. If this message can save even one life, then her death will not be in vain”.



