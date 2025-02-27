Lagos Assembly Members Condemn Invasion Of The House By Hon Obasa ( video )

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have condemned the invasion of the Assembly on Thursday by impeached Speaker of the House Hon Mudashiru Obasa 

Speaking to the press at the Assembly complex today ,majority of members said they were embarrassed by the development 

According to them , the leadership of the Party in the State have not confided in them decisions reached over the ongoing Imbroglio that engulfed the House

To them , the unilatery decision by the former Speaker to invade the complex with security agents was unacceptable 

They asked their members and staff to remain calm and await further directives 

Some of them claimed they were prevented from accessing the House 

Hon Obasa stormed the complex on Thursday and claimed he has resumed as the Speaker

Video link

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18gg5E5Vuz/

