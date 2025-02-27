Lagos Assembly Emulates Rivers As Obasa Presides Over Plenary With Four Members

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Just like its counterpart in Rivers State,  in a dramatic turn of events, the ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, convened a controversial plenary session on Thursday, attended by only four lawmakers.

Despite the state assembly comprising 40 members, the majority of lawmakers refused to participate in the session, although they were reportedly present within the assembly complex. Security operatives were said to have forced open the chamber doors to grant Obasa and his supporters access to the legislative floor.

Obasa was joined in the session by Ayinde Akinsanya and Noheem Adams, who represent Mushin constituencies I and II, respectively. The legitimacy of the meeting remains highly contested, with political observers questioning its constitutional validity.

Earlier in the day, Obasa reaffirmed his claim to the speakership upon arriving at the assembly complex, flanked by his security detail. He insisted that his impeachment did not follow due process, reinforcing his stance that he remains the rightful Speaker of the House.

The unfolding leadership crisis has deepened tensions within the Lagos Assembly, leaving the state’s legislative affairs in uncertainty as both factions continue their battle for control. Lagosians now await further developments on the escalating power struggle.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال