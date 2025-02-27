Lagos Assembly Emulates Rivers As Obasa Presides Over Plenary With Four Members

Just like its counterpart in Rivers State, in a dramatic turn of events, the ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, convened a controversial plenary session on Thursday, attended by only four lawmakers.

Despite the state assembly comprising 40 members, the majority of lawmakers refused to participate in the session, although they were reportedly present within the assembly complex. Security operatives were said to have forced open the chamber doors to grant Obasa and his supporters access to the legislative floor.

Obasa was joined in the session by Ayinde Akinsanya and Noheem Adams, who represent Mushin constituencies I and II, respectively. The legitimacy of the meeting remains highly contested, with political observers questioning its constitutional validity.

Earlier in the day, Obasa reaffirmed his claim to the speakership upon arriving at the assembly complex, flanked by his security detail. He insisted that his impeachment did not follow due process, reinforcing his stance that he remains the rightful Speaker of the House.

The unfolding leadership crisis has deepened tensions within the Lagos Assembly, leaving the state’s legislative affairs in uncertainty as both factions continue their battle for control. Lagosians now await further developments on the escalating power struggle.



