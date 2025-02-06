Kemi Badenoch Vows To Tighten Immigration Laws, Ban Immigrants Who Claim Benefits From Becoming UK Citizens

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, will ban migrants who claim benefits from becoming UK citizens.

Under Mrs Badenoch’s first major policy announcement as Tory leader, applicants will face stringent new conditions before the right to settle is granted, including demonstrating that they have never claimed benefits or used social housing, according to Mail Online.





They must also show that their income is high enough to ensure they and their families will be ‘net contributors’ to the economy rather than a burden.





Those with criminal convictions will automatically be barred from applying.

Those arriving on work visas who end up dropping out of work would have their visas cancelled and face deportation.

Rules will also be brought in to prevent people who enter the UK illegally or who overstay their visas from ever being allowed to settle here permanently.

New conditions for those seeking to gain British citizenship would also be imposed, including increasing the waiting period from one year to five.

Mrs Badenoch, who has acknowledged ‘mistakes’ on immigration by the last Conservative government, last night said she was determined to get tough.

‘Our country is not a dormitory, it’s our home,’ she said. ‘The right to citizenship and permanent residency should only go to those who have demonstrated a real commitment to the UK.

‘The Conservative Party is under new leadership. We’re going to tell the hard truths about immigration.





The pace of immigration has been too quick and the numbers coming too high for meaningful integration.